Title
American Anthropological Association Denounces ICE Raids
The American Anthropological Association has called for the Trump administration to cancel immigration raids planned for this weekend aimed at arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants. In a press release, the organization called the planned raids "misdirected, ill-informed, disproportionate and unlikely to succeed." The group has been critical of the administration's position on undocumented immigrants in the past and urged members to get involved and take action to support a change in immigration policy.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues
British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants
Idaho Republicans Asking Boise State to Abandon Inclusion
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
Jury to Decide Former Grinnell Student's Sexual Misconduct Suit
Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!