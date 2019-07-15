Print This

Title

American Anthropological Association Denounces ICE Raids

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

The American Anthropological Association has called for the Trump administration to cancel immigration raids planned for this weekend aimed at arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants. In a press release, the organization called the planned raids "misdirected, ill-informed, disproportionate and unlikely to succeed." The group has been critical of the administration's position on undocumented immigrants in the past and urged members to get involved and take action to support a change in immigration policy.

