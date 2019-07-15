Title
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
An unnamed professor at Cape Breton University in Nova Scotia has been fired after offering a student better grades if they entered into a sexual relationship with him, according to a report from The Chronicle Herald. An unnamed student said the instructor offered a female student better grades if she brought him moose and lobster meat, which the student did. The professor then demanded the student have sex with him in exchange for better grades. The student immediately reported the incident and told The Chronicle Herald the incident led to the professor's termination. Cape Breton had not acknowledged the incident when asked by the Herald.
