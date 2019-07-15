Professor Accuses University of Discrimination After Lawsuit

A Michigan State University professor who was sued by students over what they said were abusive labor practices has filed a lawsuit of his own saying the university discriminated against him because he has epilepsy and is Iranian. According to the Lansing State Journal, Parviz Soroushian was accused by graduate students of disregarding their health and safety. Now Soroushian, who had to take intermittent leave for seizures, is claiming in a lawsuit filed in federal court that his Iranian heritage affected how the university handled the complaints and investigation against him and that he was subject to "wrongful and discriminatory treatment."