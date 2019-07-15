Print This

Title

Professor Accuses University of Discrimination After Lawsuit

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

A Michigan State University professor who was sued by students over what they said were abusive labor practices has filed a lawsuit of his own saying the university discriminated against him because he has epilepsy and is Iranian. According to the Lansing State Journal, Parviz Soroushian was accused by graduate students of disregarding their health and safety. Now Soroushian, who had to take intermittent leave for seizures, is claiming in a lawsuit filed in federal court that his Iranian heritage affected how the university handled the complaints and investigation against him and that he was subject to "wrongful and discriminatory treatment."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis
Cause for Pessimism?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection
Guest Post: Reclaiming Assessment's Promise
Book Consumption and Professional Productivity
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues

British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants

Idaho Republicans Asking Boise State to Abandon Inclusion

Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex

Jury to Decide Former Grinnell Student's Sexual Misconduct Suit

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

Back to Top