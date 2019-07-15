Title
Shalala Amendment Pushes Tougher Scrutiny of For-Profits
A House amendment included in a $733 billion defense spending bill last week requires that the Department of Defense audit for-profit colleges that don’t clear federal financial responsibility standards.
The amendment was offered by Representative Donna Shalala, a Florida Democrat. Shalala, a former secretary of health and human services and president of the University of Miami, has been an outspoken critic of the for-profit sector since she was elected to Congress last year.
Twenty Republicans joined House Democrats in supporting the amendment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX
For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!