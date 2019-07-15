Shalala Amendment Pushes Tougher Scrutiny of For-Profits

A House amendment included in a $733 billion defense spending bill last week requires that the Department of Defense audit for-profit colleges that don’t clear federal financial responsibility standards.

The amendment was offered by Representative Donna Shalala, a Florida Democrat. Shalala, a former secretary of health and human services and president of the University of Miami, has been an outspoken critic of the for-profit sector since she was elected to Congress last year.

Twenty Republicans joined House Democrats in supporting the amendment.