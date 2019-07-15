Print This

Title

Shalala Amendment Pushes Tougher Scrutiny of For-Profits

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

A House amendment included in a $733 billion defense spending bill last week requires that the Department of Defense audit for-profit colleges that don’t clear federal financial responsibility standards.

The amendment was offered by Representative Donna Shalala, a Florida Democrat. Shalala, a former secretary of health and human services and president of the University of Miami, has been an outspoken critic of the for-profit sector since she was elected to Congress last year.

Twenty Republicans joined House Democrats in supporting the amendment.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis
Cause for Pessimism?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection
Guest Post: Reclaiming Assessment's Promise
Book Consumption and Professional Productivity
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX

For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex

Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil

CUNY Professor Resigns Over Allegations of Drug Use

Back to Top