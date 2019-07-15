Title
Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil
Slippery Rock University has begun selling T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "Yes, There Is a Slippery Rock University" in response to Phil "Dr. Phil" McGraw's comments on the university. Responding to the admissions scandal in April, McGraw said the scandal was more about parents' reputations than about students, saying that parents would rather say their children went to colleges like Yale University instead of Slippery Rock. After a letter from the university's president criticized McGraw's comments, McGraw admitted he was unaware Slippery Rock University existed and meant to use a "fictitious example." The green T-shirts affirming Slippery Rock's existence have gone on sale in the university bookstore, according to a local media report.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants
Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil
For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
Disruption and Adverse Selection | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!