5 Years Later, Grand Valley Resolves Federal Complaint

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 16, 2019
Grand Valley State University has resolved a complaint with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights five years after a former student filed it.

The former student said that the university mishandled her case after she reported she had been sexually assaulted, which she said violated the federal sex antidiscrimination law Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The alleged episode occurred off campus between her and another student.

Grand Valley State's investigation of the assault lasted nearly a full academic year, but the officials and the former student only just resolved the matter through mediation with the department.

The university in a statement on Monday said it had made changes to its Title IX office, including appointing a full-time Title IX coordinator and reworking its sexual misconduct policies.

“The university expressed sympathy to the complainant for her experience and regret over the length of the investigation. The university acknowledged its appreciation that the complaint resulted in improvements,” the statement reads.

