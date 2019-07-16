Print This

Title

Survey Looks at Study Abroad Crime Rates

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

A study of self-reported criminal victimization rates among study abroad students found that victimization rates were generally low, but they were moderate to high in regard to incidents of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and property theft (without force).

The study published in the Journal of Studies in International Education was based on an online survey of about 1,000 undergraduate study abroad students distributed by three participating private colleges and two study abroad providers; the survey garnered about an 18 percent response rate. It asked students about behavior that is criminal in nature as well as noncriminal forms of sexual harassment known to negatively affect students.

Students reported that public spaces were the most common location for experiencing a theft, physical assault or sexual harassment, while bars and nightclubs were the most commonly reported location for sexual assault. Students most commonly identified a “local” as the perpetrator, with the exception of cases of property theft. Women -- who accounted for 86 percent of survey respondents -- were much more likely to report experiencing sexual harassment, while men reported higher rates of physical assault or theft. Students studying in Africa, North America and South America were more likely to report being a victim of a crime than students studying in Asia, Australia and Europe. Victimization rates did not differ based on other variables including roommate and housing situation or year of study.

The study from University of New Haven researchers Tracy L. Tamborra, Amy Nicole Baker, Sara Jeffries, Melissa Tempio and Emelia Campbell can be accessed free at this link through the end of August.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

No More Grouchos
Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses
Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Should Academic Freedom Extend to Non-Faculty Academics?
'White-Labeling'
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent
Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks

Faculty should be less recalcitrant when it comes to new ideas (opinion)

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

NCAA notifies NC State it may have broken rules in connection with men's basketball corruption case

Higher Ed Groups Ask Lawmakers to Prioritize Graduate Education

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Author discusses his new book on teaching undergraduates

Full repeal of Pell ban in prisons top of mind at annual convening on Second Chance pilot

Back to Top