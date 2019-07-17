Print This

French-Iranian Academic Arrested in Iran

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 17, 2019
An anthropologist at Paris’s prestigious Sciences Po University with dual French and Iranian nationality has been arrested and denied contact with French consular officials in Iran, France 24 reported, citing France’s foreign ministry. A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary confirmed the arrest of Fariba Adelkhah but did not provide further information. Adelkhah is the director of research for Sciences Po’s Center for International Studies and the author of numerous publications on Afghanistan and Iran.

“French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps with Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and the conditions of her arrest and asked for consular access,” a ministry spokeswoman, Agnes von der Muhll, said in a statement. “No satisfactory response has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranian authorities to bring to light Mrs. Adelkhah's situation and reiterates its requests, in particular the authorization of consular access without delay.”

