Minnesota Instructors File for Over $100,000 in Lost Wages

Instructors at two-year public universities in Minnesota have filed for more than $100,000 in lost wages through a settlement agreement, according to a local media report. The $1.9 million settlement between the Minnesota State Faculty Union and the Minnesota State system was over how the system decided to pay for certain classifications of faculty, such as teaching in flex labs, independent studies and internships. According to the union, somewhere between 180 and 700 faculty members could be affected by the settlement.