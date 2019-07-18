Print This

Title

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

The purchasers of a shuttered college campus in Nashua, N.H., mistakenly thought they were buying an operating college, according to the city’s mayor, the Union Leader reported. The campus of the former Daniel Webster College was purchased by a Chinese entity for $11.6 million in 2017.

"My understanding is they thought they were buying an operating college, but they are not, because it is not open and they, as owners, have not been accredited, which is an involved process," Nashua mayor Jim Donchess said. "All they bought was real estate, not an operating college. It is said that they did not quite understand that."

The purchaser of the campus and his Virginia-based lawyer did not return the Union Leader’s requests for comment. The campus sits vacant, though the $600,000 annual property tax bill has been paid.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis
Don’t Skimp on the Logos
Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights

Inside Higher Ed Careers

More jobs that meet your criteria Post jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Florida governor signs tough new hazing law

UT Arlington takes new approach to career training within arts disciplines

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

Author discusses new book on "breakout moves" to community college teaching

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Back to Top