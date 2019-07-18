Print This

Tennessee Knoxville Cheer Coach, Accused of Bias, Retires

Doug Lederman
July 18, 2019
The longtime head coach of the cheer program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville retired Wednesday, as a 13-month investigation revealed that she had demeaned members of the program, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Joy Postell-Gee had been on paid administrative leave since last June, when she was accused of making "racially and ethnically insensitive remarks," the newspaper said.

