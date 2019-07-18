Title
Tennessee Knoxville Cheer Coach, Accused of Bias, Retires
The longtime head coach of the cheer program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville retired Wednesday, as a 13-month investigation revealed that she had demeaned members of the program, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
Joy Postell-Gee had been on paid administrative leave since last June, when she was accused of making "racially and ethnically insensitive remarks," the newspaper said.
