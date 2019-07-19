Print This

Compilation: Security and Safety on Campus

Scott Jaschik
July 19, 2019
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Security and Safety on Campus." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

