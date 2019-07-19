Title
Father Columba Stewart Will Give Jefferson Lecture
Father Columba Stewart, executive director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library, will give this year's Jefferson Lecture. Father Stewart's lecture will be called “Cultural Heritage Present and Future: A Benedictine Monk’s Long View.”
This year's edition of the Jefferson Lecture, which is sponsored annually by the National Endowment for the Humanities, will be Monday, Oct. 7, at the Warner Theater in Washington.
