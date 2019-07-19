Print This

Title

Father Columba Stewart Will Give Jefferson Lecture

By

Scott Jaschik
July 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

Father Columba Stewart, executive director of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library, will give this year's Jefferson Lecture. Father Stewart's lecture will be called “Cultural Heritage Present and Future: A Benedictine Monk’s Long View.”

This year's edition of the Jefferson Lecture, which is sponsored annually by the National Endowment for the Humanities, will be Monday, Oct. 7, at the Warner Theater in Washington.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Classroom to Underclass
It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Colleges as Political Playthings: South Carolina President Search Edition
Summer School Experiments
By the Light of the Moon
Volkswagen’s Electric Car Moonshot and Higher Ed in 2028
Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers

Google's College Search Ignores Community Colleges

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Back to Top