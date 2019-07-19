Print This

Title

Former Employee Wins Retaliation Case Against Emporia State

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

A former employee of Emporia State University in Kansas has won her case in federal court after she sued the university for not renewing her contract -- over what she said was retaliation for accusing administrators of failing to investigate a racial slur. According to a report from The Hutchinson News, Angelica Hale was working as an administrative assistant and discovered someone had written a racial slur in a notepad in her office. A federal judge ordered Emporia to pay Hale $1 million in nominal damages as well as lost wages and court fees to be determined.

