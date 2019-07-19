Title
Former Employee Wins Retaliation Case Against Emporia State
A former employee of Emporia State University in Kansas has won her case in federal court after she sued the university for not renewing her contract -- over what she said was retaliation for accusing administrators of failing to investigate a racial slur. According to a report from The Hutchinson News, Angelica Hale was working as an administrative assistant and discovered someone had written a racial slur in a notepad in her office. A federal judge ordered Emporia to pay Hale $1 million in nominal damages as well as lost wages and court fees to be determined.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on
Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department
Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers
How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)
States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers
Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!