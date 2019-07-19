Title
Google's College Search Ignores Community Colleges
By
Beginning last year, Google added information about colleges to its search function, meaning that a search for a college now automatically pulls up data, much of it from the federal government, on the institution's selectivity, tuition, graduation rates, student loan repayment rates and expected earnings.
However, the search function does not include community colleges and also gives short shrift to for-profit institutions, noted an article the American Enterprise Institute published this week. The piece by Jason Delisle, a resident fellow at AEI, and Cody Christensen, a research associate there, also said community colleges appear like any other business on Google search, rather than as institutions of higher education.
"Google’s search-display magic is reserved for students interested in just one part of our higher education sector -- the one that mostly caters to traditional, full-time students seeking academic credentials who are often from upper-income households," wrote Delisle and Christensen.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on
Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department
Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers
States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers
How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)
Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!