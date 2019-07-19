Title
Morehouse Investigates Staff Member for Sex Assault
Morehouse College is investigating a staff member in student affairs who was accused of sexual assault by several of the college's students, CBS News reported. The students posted videos of themselves making the allegations. Morehouse's president, David A. Thomas, said the staff member had been placed on leave.
