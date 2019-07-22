Iowa Carpenter Puts 33 Strangers Through College

Iowa carpenter Dale Schroeder saved up nearly $3 million and directed in his will the money go toward sending underprivileged students to college. According to Newsweek, Schroeder died in 2005, but his $3 million sent 33 Iowans to college before the money was all used up. Dale's Kids, as the children who went to college thanks to Schroeder have come to be called, met up recently and reflected on the fact that many of them would have been unable to attend college without Schroeder's help.