UW Oshkosh Settles Lawsuit With Student Alleging Harassment

The University of Wisconsin system has agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former student at the system's Oshkosh campus alleging that one of her professors sexually harassed her, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. The ex-student's lawsuit alleged that a former professor at Oshkosh had sexually and emotionally abused her after their consensual relationship ended in 2012. A spokeswoman for the Wisconsin system told the Milwaukee newspaper that the settlement was in the "best interest of taxpayers and the university."

