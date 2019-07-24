Print This

Groups Align to Advocate for Today's Students

Doug Lederman
July 24, 2019
A coalition of groups representing veterans, working adults and historically underrepresented students have teamed up to form a new organization designed to change federal and other policies to better recognize how "today's students" differ from the traditional 18- to 24-year-olds who've historically dominated postsecondary enrollments. The Today's Students Coalition says it will work to modernize the financial aid system, ensure support for students with families and jobs, and smooth the barriers that often interrupt the pathways of students who move from one institution to another.

The founding groups are Higher Learning Advocates; Jobs for the Future; National Campus Leadership Council; National College Access Network; National Skills Coalition; NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education; Student Veterans of America; University Professional and Continuing Education Association; Veterans Education Success; and Young Invincibles.

