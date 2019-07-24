Howard Warns of Threatening Social Media Posts

A letter posted to the official Howard University Twitter account Sunday warned students of threatening messages made through various electronic media platforms. According to the letter, written by Howard president Wayne A. I. Frederick, the university has conducted an investigation into threatening messages that were sent in emails, in group messages and posted on social media. The messages apparently mentioned threats of gun violence and "threats to personal safety," which Howard had turned over to the authorities. Frederick said in the letter that anyone violating the university's code of conduct could face repercussions such as suspension, expulsion and prosecution.

"In light of the gun-related incidents on university campuses that have occurred nationally, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," Frederick said. "We recognize that we are not immune to people with ill intent that aim to cause harm to our community."