Title
Howard Warns of Threatening Social Media Posts
A letter posted to the official Howard University Twitter account Sunday warned students of threatening messages made through various electronic media platforms. According to the letter, written by Howard president Wayne A. I. Frederick, the university has conducted an investigation into threatening messages that were sent in emails, in group messages and posted on social media. The messages apparently mentioned threats of gun violence and "threats to personal safety," which Howard had turned over to the authorities. Frederick said in the letter that anyone violating the university's code of conduct could face repercussions such as suspension, expulsion and prosecution.
"In light of the gun-related incidents on university campuses that have occurred nationally, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," Frederick said. "We recognize that we are not immune to people with ill intent that aim to cause harm to our community."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students
Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster
Being smart with money in college helps graduates feel more like adults
Warren introduces debt relief legislation, drawing contrast with Sanders
Leading faculty support in online learning
At Hopkins, 1 Professor Is Fired and Another Resigns
Faculty members don't always know best (opinion)
Lawyer attempts first-ever class action lawsuit for college students accused of sexual assault
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!