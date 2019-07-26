Print This

Noose Found on Stanford Campus

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 26, 2019
A noose found on the Stanford University grounds earlier this month continues to rattle the campus.

An adviser at a summer camp being held at Stanford discovered the noose in front of a student residence on July 12. The university’s Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident.

Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice provost for student affairs, and Laura Wilson, chief of the public safety department, said in a written statement they knew the noose was “extremely disturbing.”

“Our community values affirm the dignity of all peoples and call upon us to speak out against racism and other forms of bias and discrimination in a voice of solidarity and shared humanity. Together, we must continue to strive for a just community in which discrimination and hate-fueled intimidation have no presence,” they said in the statement.

The public safety department has met with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident.

