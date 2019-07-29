Title
4 Students at Harvard Law Received Hateful Email
Four students at Harvard Law School were targeted with hateful emails this year, The Boston Globe reported. The law school says it investigated the situation and condemned the emails, which suggested that the recipients shouldn't have been admitted. The Harvard Black Law Students Association said that two of the students are black, and they were targeted “with malicious emails and texts intended to inflict pain, fear and the false notion that they do not belong at Harvard Law School on the basis of their racial and gender identities.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions
High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students
Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger
Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts
4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer
Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula
Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree
Another Case of Pass the Harasser
George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!