4 Students at Harvard Law Received Hateful Email

Four students at Harvard Law School were targeted with hateful emails this year, The Boston Globe reported. The law school says it investigated the situation and condemned the emails, which suggested that the recipients shouldn't have been admitted. The Harvard Black Law Students Association said that two of the students are black, and they were targeted “with malicious emails and texts intended to inflict pain, fear and the false notion that they do not belong at Harvard Law School on the basis of their racial and gender identities.”