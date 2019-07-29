Print This

Title

4 Students at Harvard Law Received Hateful Email

By

Scott Jaschik
July 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

Four students at Harvard Law School were targeted with hateful emails this year, The Boston Globe reported. The law school says it investigated the situation and condemned the emails, which suggested that the recipients shouldn't have been admitted. The Harvard Black Law Students Association said that two of the students are black, and they were targeted “with malicious emails and texts intended to inflict pain, fear and the false notion that they do not belong at Harvard Law School on the basis of their racial and gender identities.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Platinum Parachutes Revisited
Interdisciplinary Action
A String of Scandals

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers
Raising Your Profile on Campus
Education as Soft Power: The Potential of Student Mobility
What’s the reputation of your institution worth?
Friday Fragments
What ElectricBikeReview.com Says about the Future of Work

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions

High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students

Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger

Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts

4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer

Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula

Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree

Another Case of Pass the Harasser

George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)

Back to Top