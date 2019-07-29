Title
Harris Would Give Billions to HBCUs and Minority-Serving Colleges
Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat running for president, has proposed giving billions of dollars to historically black colleges and other minority-serving institutions. As president, she would create a $10 billion program for science research, including building classrooms and other facilities. Then she would create a $50 billion fund for undergraduate and graduate scholarships and fellowships.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions
High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students
Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger
Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts
4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer
Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula
Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree
Another Case of Pass the Harasser
George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!