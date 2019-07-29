Print This

Title

Moody's: Financial Exigency Can Be Credit Positive

By

Paul Fain
July 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Alaska recently declared financial exigency to help deal with the state's huge budget cut to the system. The decision has drawn attention to the relatively rare use of financial exigency in higher education, which typically is used for colleges to eliminate jobs, including those held by tenured faculty members.

While the mechanism allows colleges to quickly cut fixed costs, it can risk reputational damage and increased oversight, including by accreditors, said Moody's, the credit ratings agency. It also can lead to costly litigation.

However, Moody's said in a recent report that financial exigency, when done as part of a broad restructuring, can be credit positive and play a key role in preserving an institution's viability.

"Since approximately two-thirds of higher education expenses are related to personnel, employee cuts are difficult to avoid in times of budgetary crisis. However, the tenure system, along with unionization of faculty and staff in some cases, inhibits significant rapid reductions in compensation," said Moody's. "When faced with an exogenous event, such as a major, unanticipated reduction in a funding stream, or longer-term competitive challenges, a university can use financial exigency to eliminate costs or restructure operations and programs by dismissing tenured faculty."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Platinum Parachutes Revisited
Interdisciplinary Action
A String of Scandals

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers
Raising Your Profile on Campus
Education as Soft Power: The Potential of Student Mobility
What’s the reputation of your institution worth?
Friday Fragments
What ElectricBikeReview.com Says about the Future of Work

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions

High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students

Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger

Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts

4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer

Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula

Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree

George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)

Another Case of Pass the Harasser

Back to Top