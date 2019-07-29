Title
Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree
Oregon State University cut down a 420-year-old tree as part of a harvest that earned $425,000 for the College of Forestry, The Oregonian reported. The interim dean of the forestry college, Anthony Davis, has since said, “Harvesting this stand did not align with the college’s values … Moving forward, we have learned from this matter.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions
High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students
Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger
Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts
4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer
Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula
Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree
Another Case of Pass the Harasser
George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!