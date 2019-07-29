Print This

Title

Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree

By

Scott Jaschik
July 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

Oregon State University cut down a 420-year-old tree as part of a harvest that earned $425,000 for the College of Forestry, The Oregonian reported. The interim dean of the forestry college, Anthony Davis, has since said, “Harvesting this stand did not align with the college’s values … Moving forward, we have learned from this matter.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Platinum Parachutes Revisited
Interdisciplinary Action
A String of Scandals

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers
Raising Your Profile on Campus
Education as Soft Power: The Potential of Student Mobility
What’s the reputation of your institution worth?
Friday Fragments
What ElectricBikeReview.com Says about the Future of Work

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions

High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students

Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger

Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts

4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer

Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula

Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree

Another Case of Pass the Harasser

George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)

Back to Top