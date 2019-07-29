Turkey's High Court Rules in Favor of Scholars for Peace

Turkey’s highest court ruled Friday that the rights of 10 academics were violated when they were sentenced on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda for signing a petition calling for the resumption of the Kurdish peace process, the Associated Press reported. The Constitutional Court ordered retrials and compensation for the 10 academics who had appealed their sentences. The ruling could lead to acquittals for other academics facing charges.

More than 700 academics have been criminally prosecuted for signing the Scholars for Peace petition in what the scholars and rights groups say is a violation of their rights to freedom of expression.