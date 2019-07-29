Title
Turkey's High Court Rules in Favor of Scholars for Peace
Turkey’s highest court ruled Friday that the rights of 10 academics were violated when they were sentenced on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda for signing a petition calling for the resumption of the Kurdish peace process, the Associated Press reported. The Constitutional Court ordered retrials and compensation for the 10 academics who had appealed their sentences. The ruling could lead to acquittals for other academics facing charges.
More than 700 academics have been criminally prosecuted for signing the Scholars for Peace petition in what the scholars and rights groups say is a violation of their rights to freedom of expression.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions
High schools prepare to present holistic picture of students
Miami Dade board reopens search despite faculty anger
Hampton fires nine police officers for offensive social media posts
4 Professors in Same Department Develop Cancer
Reed students challenge 'U.S. News' formula
Oregon State Cuts Down 420-Year-Old Tree
George Washington U's enrollment choice is worth watching (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!