Print This

Title

Paper: Race Connected to Student Borrowing Trends

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

A brief released Monday in the journal Education Researcher finds that racial differences in student borrowing have diverged over the past two decades. Since 2000, Hispanic students have been less likely and black students more likely to borrow than white students, the brief finds.

The co-authors of the brief concluded that the evidence black students are more likely to borrow and borrow more in student loans means the structure of the financial aid system has a disproportionate impact on those students before and after college.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Taking Trans Lives Seriously
Platinum Parachutes Revisited
Interdisciplinary Action

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'The Robots Are Coming!'
What Do Students Get in Return for Their Tuition?
Digital Content vs. Digital Access
Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers
Raising Your Profile on Campus
Education as Soft Power: The Potential of Student Mobility

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition

Hawley puts Trumpian spin on higher ed accountability

Philosophers should recognize the serious risks trans people face (opinion)

The Next Big College Scandal? Parents Giving Up Guardianship for Aid

California acts to fix issue threatening U.S. aid to thousands of online students

Political science association pleases and surprises members with its flagship publication's new edit

Career and technology education is an effective pathway to earning money

New paper makes the case for paying more attention to pretenure faculty members' emotions

Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster

Back to Top