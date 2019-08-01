Print This

Title

Yale Law Will Accept GRE

By

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Yale University's law school announced that it will begin accepting the Graduate Record Exam in addition to the LSAT. An announcement by Yale said that the change "will provide applicants with additional options and flexibility."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Uniform Rules to Protect Access
Don’t Just Revile Amy Wax -- Rebut Her
Taking Trans Lives Seriously

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Low-Cost Online Master’s Program Debate Between Josh and Eddie
About Those Parents Severing Their Guardianship
'The Robots Are Coming!'
What Do Students Get in Return for Their Tuition?
Digital Content vs. Digital Access
Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies

Germany's path to excellence for higher education

Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Essay on the importance of teaching failure

Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"

State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…

Political science association pleases and surprises members with its flagship publication's new edit

Back to Top