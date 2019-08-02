Print This

Title

Debt Collectors Lose Court Battle With Education Department

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 2, 2019
Comments
 
 

Private debt collection agencies lost a legal battle with the Department of Education this week over their role in an overhauled student loan servicing system, dubbed NextGen by the Trump administration.

The debt collectors last year protested a solicitation for NextGen that would have discontinued contracting with companies solely for collection of defaulted loans. But a federal judge ruled this week that the solicitation, while flawed, was not illegal.

The ruling allows the department to move forward with plans to phase out the role of debt collectors and incorporate collection of defaulted debts into the broader student loan servicing system.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Foxy Logic
Uniform Rules to Protect Access
Don’t Just Revile Amy Wax -- Rebut Her

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News
Potholes, Machine Learning, and Compelling Content
Learn to Code in Kindergarten?
Rigged Markets
Why Pitt Went with Noodle Partners to Launch A New Online MS in Health Informatics
Low-Cost Online Master’s Program Debate Between Josh and Eddie

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New data track graduates of six popular majors through their first three jobs

Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)

Council of Graduate Schools data show there's no one way to use a doctorate

Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"

3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News | Technology and Learning

Size reduction of Lyon College board allows college to better respond to problems

Trump administration's regulatory overhaul wipes out shortcomings at troubled accreditor

Germany's path to excellence for higher education

Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies

Back to Top