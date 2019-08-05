Print This

Title

FBI Questions Graduates of Chinese Master's Program

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

At least five graduates of a prestigious master’s program in China have been questioned by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents about their program and whether they were co-opted by Chinese espionage efforts, National Public Radio reported. The individuals who were questioned attended Yenching Academy, a master’s program at Peking University that has been described as the “Rhodes Scholarship of China.”

Yenching Academy said in a statement it was “deeply concerned about the possible effects of unwarranted official scrutiny on the morale and career development of our alumni” and called upon the U.S. government to “cease any intrusive or unjustified investigations of our Yenching scholars.”

The FBI said in a statement that it sometimes conducts voluntary interviews with individuals who have studied or researched abroad. “The goal of these interviews is to identify potential security risks and to protect U.S. citizens from illegally -- and perhaps unwittingly -- supporting foreign government interests,” the bureau said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Have Both
Foxy Logic
Uniform Rules to Protect Access

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News
How the Other Half Matriculates
Syllabus Planning Time
Summer Accountability
The Other Gender Gap
3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'

Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions

Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds

Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going

Wheeling president placed on leave in next chapter of chaotic year

How the Other Half Matriculates | Confessions of a Community College Dean

U.S. Says California Is in Compliance With State Authorization Rules

Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News | Technology and Learning

Back to Top