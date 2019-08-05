Pearson Hack Exposes Thousands of Students’ Data

The personal information of approximately 13,000 school and university students was exposed as the result of a cyberattack, publisher Pearson confirmed July 31.

In a statement, the company said the exposed data was limited to first name, last name and, in some instances, date of birth and/or email address.

Pearson said the vulnerability has been found and fixed. “We have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution,” the statement said.

“We apologize to those affected and are offering complimentary credit monitoring services as a precautionary measure.”

The breach affected students with AIMSweb 1.0 accounts -- a system that monitors students’ academic progress through frequent assessment.

The breach occurred in November 2018, and the FBI notified Pearson about the cyberattack in March, The Wall Street Journal reported.