Pearson Hack Exposes Thousands of Students’ Data
The personal information of approximately 13,000 school and university students was exposed as the result of a cyberattack, publisher Pearson confirmed July 31.
In a statement, the company said the exposed data was limited to first name, last name and, in some instances, date of birth and/or email address.
Pearson said the vulnerability has been found and fixed. “We have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution,” the statement said.
“We apologize to those affected and are offering complimentary credit monitoring services as a precautionary measure.”
The breach affected students with AIMSweb 1.0 accounts -- a system that monitors students’ academic progress through frequent assessment.
The breach occurred in November 2018, and the FBI notified Pearson about the cyberattack in March, The Wall Street Journal reported.
