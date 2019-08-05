Print This

Title

For-Profit Chain Reaches $30 Million Settlement With FTC

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

Career Education Corporation reached a $30 million settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission last month, it disclosed in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The FTC launched an inquiry into the company's practices in 2015 focused on deceptive marketing and advertising to prospective students. Career Education admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement but did agree to enhance compliance measures involving student leads purchased from third-party firms.

The company announced another settlement in January with attorneys general from 48 states and the District of Columbia involving "unfair and deceptive practices." Although Career Education also denied wrongdoing in that deal, it agreed to write off $556 million in debt owed by 180,000 former students.

Diane Auer Jones, the Education Department's principal deputy under secretary, was a former executive at Career Education. In a June New York Times article, Jones said that she reported improprieties at the company to the department and Career Education's accreditor.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Have Both
Foxy Logic
Uniform Rules to Protect Access

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News
How the Other Half Matriculates
Syllabus Planning Time
Summer Accountability
The Other Gender Gap
3 Takeaways from this Week's 2U / OPM News

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'

Alumnus leaves Compton College properties worth millions

Wheeling president placed on leave in next chapter of chaotic year

Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going

Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds

How the Other Half Matriculates | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Professor Allegedly Allowed Booze in Class

4 Things To Say to Your Dean/Provost About the 2U/OPM News | Technology and Learning

U.S. Says California Is in Compliance With State Authorization Rules

Back to Top