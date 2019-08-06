Print This

Toni Morrison Dies at 88

Scott Jaschik
August 6, 2019
Toni Morrison, the Nobel laureate and the Robert F. Goheen Professor of the Humanities, Emeritus, at Princeton University, died Monday night.

In 1993, Morrison became the first African American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Her novels include The Bluest Eye (1970), Sula (1973), Song of Solomon (1977), Tar Baby (1981), Beloved (1987), Jazz (1992), Paradise (1997), Love (2003) and God Help the Child (2015).

An obituary appears on the Princeton website.

