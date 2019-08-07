Title
Academic Minute: New Mothers and PTSD
Today on the Academic Minute: Helen Marlo, professor of clinical psychology at Notre Dame de Namur University, explainshow an unexpected group can also experience the symptoms of PTSD. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
How freshman comp courses have weaponized academic citation (opinion)
Author discusses new book on inclusion, free speech and political correctness on campus
Gay rights activists ask NCAA to intervene on Baylor's LGBTQ policies
The Meaning of 14 New Digital Learning Job Openings at Michigan
Wayne State University board deadlocked amid continued infighting and legal challenges
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Title IX emerges as top obstacle to higher ed law deal
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!