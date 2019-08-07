Title
Following Campus Deaths, New Syllabus Requirements at Utah
All course syllabi at the University of Utah will be required to include a safety message on how to report suspicious activity and contact campus police following two murders on campus.
The initiative was student-led, The Deseret News reported.
The change comes after a significant murder case on campus. Last year, Lauren McCluskey was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend, who had stalked her for weeks. McCluskey’s family sued the university for $56 million.
