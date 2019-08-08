Title
California Scientists Pull Support for Elsevier Journals
Thirty academics from the University of California system have said they will no longer provide editorial services to publisher Elsevier’s highly influential Cell Press journals.
In a letter published Aug. 7, the scientists said they would not resume their roles on the editorial boards of the Elsevier journals until a new “big deal” is reached between the university system and the publisher.
Among the signatories of the letter are Jennifer Doudna, co-inventor of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, and Elizabeth Backburn, co-recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Negotiations to draw up a new journal subscription deal between Elsevier and the UC system broke down in early 2019.
The UC system had been seeking a new kind of subscription deal that would reduce the $10-million-a-year cost and incorporate fees for academics to publish open-access articles.
Academics and students in the UC system lost instant access to the latest Elsevier research in July.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
Ruling in UMass Amherst Title IX lawsuit may lead to Supreme Court case, experts say
UNC system president's corporate board memberships draw scrutiny after state ethics filings update
Concordia College president's wife caught in lawsuit over mental health privacy
Countries often sacrifice postsecondary attainment when they expand subsidies
APA Style Guide Endorses 1-Space Rule
How freshman comp courses have weaponized academic citation (opinion)
Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback
How to defend science to climate-change deniers and others who attack it (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!