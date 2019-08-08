Print This

Mapping the Open-Source Publishing Landscape

By

Lindsay McKenzie
August 8, 2019
More than 50 open-source publishing tools have been cataloged in a new landscape analysis funded by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation secured by MIT Press. 

The “Mind the Gap” report, published Wednesday, describes the wide range of open-source publishing tools available for academic books and journals.

Open-source online publishing platforms have proliferated in the last decade, but many of these initiatives are small and face sustainability challenges. The authors conclude that development of these initiatives often is siloed and incentives for collaboration are lacking.

“Partnerships and collaborations, whether among peers or among groups with aligned interests, are important to keeping more energy -- and thus resources -- flowing,” the report said.

