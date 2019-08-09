Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Women Lighthouse Keepers

By

Doug Lederman
August 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Shauna MacDonald, associate professor of communication at Villanova University, shines a light on the understudied women who keep lighthouses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Destination Moon
Defending Science Through Its Values
The Weaponization of Academic Citation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Notes on Cynicism
FutureLearn or EdX for Uber Drivers
'Digital Transformation' and the University
Learning Why, Not How
How Higher Ed Is and Is Not Changing
Handy Bookstore Tips

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback

Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin

Dispute over minority affairs officers leads to collapse of student government

How to defend science to climate-change deniers and others who attack it (opinion)

Growing Texas Tech’s K-12 pipeline

Ruling in UMass Amherst Title IX lawsuit may lead to Supreme Court case, experts say

“Big Deal” Database Launched

Budget Crisis Prompts Administrator to Bail on Alaska Job

Democratic contenders push moderate debt relief plans in response to Warren, Sanders

Back to Top