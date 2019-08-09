Title
Academic Minute: Women Lighthouse Keepers
Today on the Academic Minute, Shauna MacDonald, associate professor of communication at Villanova University, shines a light on the understudied women who keep lighthouses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
