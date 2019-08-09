Court Approves Purchase of Law School by For-Profit

A federal court has approved the acquisition of Western State College of Law by Westcliff University, a for-profit. Western had been part of the for-profit Argosy University and then because part of Dream Center Education Holdings. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff, said, "The law school had been successful with very experienced management, faculty and staff. We would not have become involved except for that. Westcliff is fully committed to helping Western State recover from its entanglement in the receivership and begin enrolling new students as soon as possible."