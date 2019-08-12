Print This

2 Colleges Expand Religious Services

By

Scott Jaschik
August 12, 2019
Two religiously affiliated colleges last week announced new services for people of different beliefs.

The University of San Francisco, a Roman Catholic institution, has named Rabbi Camille Shira Angel, who has taught at the university since 2017, the university’s first rabbi in residence.

Shenandoah University, a Methodist institution, has hired Hanaa Unus, a Muslim, who is the first non-Christian to serve in the university's spiritual office.

