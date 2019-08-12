Title
Trans Student Suspended From Christian College
A transgender male student was suspended by Welch College, in Tennessee, the day he had surgery to remove breast tissue, NBC News reported. Welch bars students from "any kind of sexual immorality, impurity, including the use of pornography" and "engaging in acts of sex immorality, including premarital and extramarital relations, sexual advances and sexual perversion in any form." The student, Yanna Awtrey, denies violating the rule.
