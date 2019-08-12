Print This

Title

Trans Student Suspended From Christian College

By

Scott Jaschik
August 12, 2019
Comments
 
 

A transgender male student was suspended by Welch College, in Tennessee, the day he had surgery to remove breast tissue, NBC News reported. Welch bars students from "any kind of sexual immorality, impurity, including the use of pornography" and "engaging in acts of sex immorality, including premarital and extramarital relations, sexual advances and sexual perversion in any form." The student, Yanna Awtrey, denies violating the rule.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Free Isn't Really Free
Destination Moon
Defending Science Through Its Values

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Syllabus-Writing Season
From Digital to Academic Transformation
Higher Ed Innovation Already Happened
Privatization and Kazakhstan’s Emerging Higher Education System
Notes on Cynicism
FutureLearn or EdX for Uber Drivers

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Johns Hopkins fires professor over clash with student protesters, but he says he has no remorse

College presidents prioritizing mental health more than in previous years, new study finds

Colleges and universities in red states prioritize rural student enrollment

Articles overstate millennials' loss of interest in going to college

Labor Market Returns From Nondegree Credentials

National groups warn against overreaction to Illinois guardianship loophole

Trans Student Suspended From Christian College

Syllabus-Writing Season | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Defining the role of the chief enrollment officer is important (opinion)

Back to Top