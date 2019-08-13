Print This

142 Employees Take Buyouts at Eastern Michigan

By

Doug Lederman
August 13, 2019
About a quarter of the nearly 600 employees offered early retirement incentives by Eastern Michigan University accepted the buyouts, MLive reported, based on an open records request. The university offered the incentives in May hoping to free up money to reallocate to new programs and initiatives. Faculty members made up about a third of the buyouts, with the rest a mix of administrators, professional and clerical staff, and food workers. It was not clear how much money the university will pay to the employees or how much the buyouts will save Eastern Michigan.

