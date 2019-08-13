Title
NCAA Won't Require Athletes' Agents to Have 4-Year Degrees
The National Collegiate Athletic Association has abandoned a proposal that would have required agents who represent college athletes to have a bachelor's degree, after the idea came under fire from critics including the Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
USA Today reported on the association's about-face, which will now require agents only to be in good standing with the National Basketball Players Association. The NCAA rule was seen as specifically singling out the agent who represented LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although the NCAA denied that was the case.
Yang criticized the NCAA rule in a tweet last month.
Instead of putting arbitrary requirements on agents, the NCAA should pay Division I athletes who generate millions in revenue for their schools. Coaches and athletic directors make millions while the kids pretend to be amateurs and scrounge for meal money. https://t.co/2yuBMikpOa— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 7, 2019
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Author discusses highly critical book about American colleges
New public charge rule has implications for higher education and students
George Mason professor's op-ed raises ethical questions
Johns Hopkins fires professor over clash with student protesters, but he says he has no remorse
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
When Positions Disappear | Confessions of a Community College Dean
How to be alert to subconscious communications in your job search and use them to your advantage (op
Is Online Learning the Electric Car of Higher Ed? | Technology and Learning
College presidents prioritizing mental health more than in previous years, new study finds
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!