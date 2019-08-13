Print This

NCAA Won't Require Athletes' Agents to Have 4-Year Degrees

Doug Lederman
August 13, 2019
The National Collegiate Athletic Association has abandoned a proposal that would have required agents who represent college athletes to have a bachelor's degree, after the idea came under fire from critics including the Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

USA Today reported on the association's about-face, which will now require agents only to be in good standing with the National Basketball Players Association. The NCAA rule was seen as specifically singling out the agent who represented LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although the NCAA denied that was the case.

Yang criticized the NCAA rule in a tweet last month.

