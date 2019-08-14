Title
Study: Talking About Mental Health Reduces Stigma Among Students
College students who participate in fun activities that address mental health are significantly less likely to stigmatize people with mental illness, according to a new study out of Indiana University at Bloomington.
The report, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, surveyed a single graduating class over the course of their college careers.
Over all, the study found significant reductions in stigma in 11 to 14 percent of students.
