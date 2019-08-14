Print This

Study: Talking About Mental Health Reduces Stigma Among Students

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
August 14, 2019
College students who participate in fun activities that address mental health are significantly less likely to stigmatize people with mental illness, according to a new study out of Indiana University at Bloomington.

The report, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, surveyed a single graduating class over the course of their college careers.

Over all, the study found significant reductions in stigma in 11 to 14 percent of students.

