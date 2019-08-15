Title
Academic Minute: Natural Disaster Relief
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Andrew Morris, associate professor of history, looks at one late senator who helped ensure the government takes care of those affected by natural disasters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
