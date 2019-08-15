Print This

Academic Minute: Natural Disaster Relief

Doug Lederman
August 15, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week, Andrew Morris, associate professor of history, looks at one late senator who helped ensure the government takes care of those affected by natural disasters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

