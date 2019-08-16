Title
Academic Minute: Aerogels and Energy Efficiency
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week: Mary Carroll, a professor of chemistry, examines one way to make buildings more energy-efficient. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Report finds student loans make up growing share of severely delinquent debt
SNHU Recognizes Salesforce Skills
Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
Conflicts Threaten Accreditation of Cincinnati Christian
Legal questions raised over links to Sci-Hub
Former Hofstra tennis coach accused of sexual harassment can sue, appeals court finds
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!