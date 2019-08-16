Print This

Academic Minute: Aerogels and Energy Efficiency

Doug Lederman
August 16, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Union College Week: Mary Carroll, a professor of chemistry, examines one way to make buildings more energy-efficient. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

