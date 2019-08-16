Print This

Court Requires University to Cover Journalists' Legal Fees

By

Doug Lederman
August 16, 2019
New Jersey Institute of Technology must pay the lawyers' fees accumulated by two journalists who sued to force the institution to release documents under a state open records law, a federal appeals court ruled this week. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit overturned a lower court ruling that had rejected arguments by Daniel Golden and Tracy Locke that the New Jersey institution should cover their legal fees after their lawsuit prompted NJIT to reconsider an earlier decision to withhold thousands of pages of records related to their book about foreign intelligence and higher education.

The appeals court directed the lower federal court to determine the amount of lawyers' fees NJIT should pay.

