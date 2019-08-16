Title
Ex-Official at St. Louis CC Admits to Stealing $7.5M
Donald L. Robinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing $7.5 million from St. Louis Community College, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Robinson was manager of corporate services for the college's Workforce Solutions Group. He invested the money and earned another $4 million.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Report finds student loans make up growing share of severely delinquent debt
Students and university-educated young people play central role in Hong Kong protests
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
Legal questions raised over links to Sci-Hub
Ex-Official at St. Louis CC Admits to Stealing $7.5M
Former Hofstra tennis coach accused of sexual harassment can sue, appeals court finds
Johns Hopkins fires professor over clash with student protesters, but he says he has no remorse
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!