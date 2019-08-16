Print This

Ex-Official at St. Louis CC Admits to Stealing $7.5M

Scott Jaschik
August 16, 2019
Donald L. Robinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing $7.5 million from St. Louis Community College, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Robinson was manager of corporate services for the college's Workforce Solutions Group. He invested the money and earned another $4 million.

 

 

