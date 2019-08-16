Title
SNHU Recognizes Salesforce Skills
Southern New Hampshire University will award college credit to students who complete Salesforce training.
Salesforce launched a free online learning platform called Trailhead in 2014. More than 1.5 million "Trailblazers" have so far used the platform to learn how to use Salesforce as administrators or developers.
SNHU is the first university to offer credit for completing Trailhead modules, said Sarah Franklin, EVP and GM of platform, Trailhead and developers at Salesforce. She hopes other universities will do the same in future.
Completing 100 or more Trailhead modules for either the Admin or Developer role, along with a Superbadge, will be counted as a three-credit Experiential Learning course at SNHU.
Encouraging students to complete Trailhead modules will help them learn skills for "in-demand, top jobs," said Franklin. "We want these opportunities to be open to everyone."
