Title
Utah Students Demand Meeting on Safety Issues
University of Utah students are demanding a meeting with President Ruth Watkins over safety concerns, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The students plan a walkout Monday. While the students cite a range of issues, they point to the murder last year of Lauren McCluskey as a sign that the university needs to pay more attention to safety issues.
