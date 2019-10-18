Print This

Title

Utah Students Demand Meeting on Safety Issues

By

Scott Jaschik
October 18, 2019
University of Utah students are demanding a meeting with President Ruth Watkins over safety concerns, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The students plan a walkout Monday. While the students cite a range of issues, they point to the murder last year of Lauren McCluskey as a sign that the university needs to pay more attention to safety issues.

